Krita Portable edition for PC is a free, simple and open source powerful 2D painting program developed and published by Krita Team for Microsoft Windows. Krita is simple to use and can be learned in a short, the tools are easy to use and there are tons of available brushes and types to choose from. It has clean and flexible user interface and offers many features such as: Drawing Assistants, Layer Management, Select and Transform, PSD Support, OpenGL Enhanced, Full Color Management, Python Scripting, Training Resources, HDR Painting, Beautiful Brushes, Brushes Engine, Vector and Text, Brushes Stabilizer, Resource Manager and many more.

License: Free

Author: Krita Team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Krita Portable for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Krita Portable is a very natural painting tool with tons of features. Its very much like Adobe Photoshop but for dynamic art creation more than photo editing. Krita is more then enough for anyone student and beginner users as a an amateur pixel artist and it does have the tools you need for digital art. This is going to be an outstanding new artist tool. Krita is much like Gimp without the photo editing power, but Krita has the better pure drawing interface, both Krita and Gimp work very well together.

Krita is a very useful drawing sofware. It is made by artists that want to see affordable art tools for everyone including: personal uses, educational uses, concept art, texture and matte painters, illustrations and comics. This software gives you the power to make a good picture. You can draw anything you want and you can. Something like anime, people, animals, plants, forests, land, landscapes, metropolitan cities, vehicles, planes and more.

Krita works very well with proves that you don’t need to spend big bucks to get into digital art. If you can not afford Adobe Photoshop this is a great option. It’s very beginner friendly and has more advanced options as well, I would totally recommend it for people that want a good program without having to pay alot for it.

Features of Krita Portable for PC

Free and open source painting program

OpenGL-accelerated canvas

Colour management support

An advanced brush engine

Non-destructive layers and masks

Group-based layer management

Vector artwork support and switchable customisation profiles

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core 1.6 Ghz Processor

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: Modern (since 2009) graphics / Intel HD

Storage: 300 MB available space

Additional Notes: Graphics-tablet recommended

