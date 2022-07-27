Win32 Disk Imager is an open-source tool for Windows which can be used to backup tools, games, or any other type of data that is being saved on DVDs or CDs. It can also be used to manually create disk images from a USB drive, SD card, etc. Luckily, there is a minimal portable application called Win32 Disk Imager which lets you access the data on removable storage devices. Supported storage devices include MMCs, EEPROMs, Smart Media/Compact Flash cards, and USB drives. To create an image from a USB or SD memory card, you’ll first need to launch Win32 Disk Imager. You can do this by clicking the app’s executable file directly through Windows Explorer or by running the software through.

License: Free

Author: Win32Disk Team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Win32 Disk Imager for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Win32 Disk Imager Overview

Win32 Disk Imager lets you create image files from the media content on a USB flash drive, SD memory card, or another type of removable storage device. Once the information on the device is backed up, it can be restored later. It’s simple to use; just download and run the installer, then connect your USB device to your PC. From here, right-click in the window and choose one of two options: read from the drive or write to drive. The tool can be used for creating bootable backup images of your operating system, too.

The interface is fairly simple but still packed with all the necessary functions for handling the IMG files you want to read and export when possible. At start-up, an intuitive interface displays a line of text boxes with details of the drive to scan, the location and output name of the resultant file, together with a button for creating it. Once the data has been backed up, it can be restated without too much hassle.

If you use a lot of software or games from CDs, DVDs, or any other type of media, you need an application that can back up your IMG files for these disc-based devices. A good one to have is the Win32 Disk Imager. It’s compatible with Windows 10, 8, and 7 (as well as older versions), so you won’t have problems running it on your PC.

Features of Win32 Disk Imager for PC

Disk to image file conversion

Disk Imaging

Portable

Create bootable USB

Additional checksums

Read Only Allocated Partitions

Additional language translations

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

