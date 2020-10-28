Google Hangouts Meet

Google Meet or Google Hangout for PC Windows is a video communication service developed and published by Google Inc. Like Zoom Meeting app, it’s one of the best tool for video conference via your gmail account. This application provides an easy way for induvidual, personal, education and the business to hold video meeting online. It is giving a right way to start the meetings in free way with easy adoption. There is also no plug-in required or any specific account types. With Google Meet, anyone can having meeting with unlimited time slot is proving to be a boon, moreover you can add almost 100 users with no problem. This is the best way to be in touch with colleagues and clients.

License: Free

Author: Google Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Google Meet for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

This is one of the best free available tools for the meetings. There are no time restrictions for the meetings, and this is the best part of this tool. Google Meet has many fetures such as: It is completely free of cost, Best way to be in touch with colleagues and clients, Meeting can be scheduled at a time, Can schedule meetings for coming weeks and months, No need to schedule recurring meetings seperately and more. Google Meet Hangout for PC has clean user interface and user experience and even also easy to explain to others. Some more benefits of this app is we can directly share out screen form the homepage itself.

With Google Meet application, you can use it for individual as well as group conference. You can also share your screen as well and present you data, you only need a gmail account that it and you are good to go. Using it as a virtual training room for your projects. It allows users to join pre-scheduled meetings by using Google calendar application. This is one of the most easy and convenint tool as there is not much hardware requirement.

Google is one of the top companies to generate a quality of service to its users and Google Meet is better place for both Business professionals and for educational Institutions. Screen sharing is one of the best benefit and it’s much more secure than the other tools. I really recommend this tool for work, you can share your screen and use it for everything you need.

Features of Google Meet for PC

Easy to use

It has clean UI/UX and even also easy to explain to others

Google meet is suitable for all type of businesses- small, medium and large

It is completely free of cost

Best way to be in touch with colleagues and clients

Meeting for 100,000 can be scheduled at a time

Can schedule meetings for coming weeks and months

No need to schedule recurring meetings seperately

Supports both Audio and Video calls

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download Google Meet app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for Google Meet.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download Google Meet APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded Google Meet.

