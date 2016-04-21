FreeCAD Portable edition for PC is a free and open-source 3D CAD software created by Jürgen Riegel, Werner Mayer, Yorik van Havre. FreeCAD is, as the name says, free. FreeCAD is open-source and highly customizable, programmable through scripts, and extensible for anyone. OpenSource has written on Qt library which makes it a cross-platform application. There is a lot of user-developed documentation and plug-ins. The program is simple and users will be finding a simple learning curve to the program. The user interface of the software is simple enough and not too complicated.

FreeCAD is an excellent free 3D modeling tool, it has many drawing and model options. FreeCAD has all the potential of any other software, but it still has a long way to go. It is an open-source tool, it has a loyal developer base. The ability to create a real 3D solid object, mesh support, 2D drawing, and many other features that make this simple tool very attractive to many. In addition, it is customizable and available on multiple platforms, including Microsoft Windows, Mac, Ubuntu, and Fedora OS.

The application allows you to easily modify your design by going back into your model history. FreeCAD also allows you to sketch geometry constrained 2D shapes. With FreeCad users can get tutorials quickly from video sharing such as YouTube, website tutorials, or blog. FreeCad also has an easy export feature to STL files that allow it’s manufactured with 3D printers.

If you are working in the mechanical engineering design space as a contractor or business, this is the best application for you. FreeCad solved the biggest problem for most in the case which is the budget for Big CAD software. In a world where other cad software such as AutoCAD costs a lot, this is one of the best alternative solutions.

Free and Open Source 3D Cad

FreeCAD has a complete Graphical User Interface

Fully customizable/scriptable Graphical User Interface

Runs as a command-line application

Can be imported as a Python module

Workbench concept

Plugin/Module framework for late loading of features/data-types

Parametric associative document objects

Parametric primitive creation

Graphical modification operations

Graphical modification operations Graphical creation of planar geometry

Compound (ZIP based) document save format

Full macro recording and editing capabilities

Mirrors user interaction

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

