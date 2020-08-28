Iridium Browser latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Iridium Browser is a free and open source web browser based chromium developed by NETitwork GmbH. It has a more flexible user interface, so you can bookmark it any way you want. It also has incredible extensions that help another to be productive. The browser offers modifications enhance with privacy being enhanced. With Iridium Browser, the whole process is entirely transparent. Also, it is very simple software and it is very easy to learn from scratch and start using it. As a simple web browser is highly customisable, anyone can set it up according to their own uses.

License: Free

Author: NETitwork GmbH

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Iridium Browser

File Size:

Iridium Browser is a very reliable browser like default Chromium browser, it’s UI is simple and elegant, the developer tools is a very handy. It has awesome feature, incognito is a helpful feature, chrome store has a lot of plugins which can be install. The console feature is very intuitive to access and understand the frontend, especially the css part. Iridium Browser is blazing fast more than the other browser. It is the fastest web browser that I have ever used period.

It is a great experience of using Iridium Browser, this browser is faster than other applications out of there. This browser is far better than other software but as i told earlier, by doing more surfing continuously. But, one of the biggest disadvantages of using Chromium based browser is that it is very memory intensive like Google Chrome. If you open a lot of tabs at once, chrome becomes a bit slower.

It is perhaps the best browser present in the market, don’t even think twice before using this browser for your business as well as your personal uses. Overall, Iridium Browser is a simple browser for everything that works, simply using it for anything

Features of Iridium Browser

Transparency

Privacy

Deployability

Motivation

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equvialent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Iridium Browser is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.