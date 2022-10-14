Looking for a VPN proxy master to unblock your favorite websites and apps? Yoga VPN is a high-speed VPN proxy master, easy to use and connect. Connect to a worldwide VPN proxy server in just one tap. Unblock your favorite websites and apps with a single click. Yoga Proxy is the best app for Unblocking the world, no matter which website or app you want to access. With our Yoga VPN, you can access region-restricted content from anywhere in the world, avoid being monitored by third parties, and enjoy unlimited bandwidth thanks to high-speed servers.

License: Free

Author: Sarah Hawken

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Yoga VPN for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Yoga VPN Overview

Yoga VPN is the most reliable free VPN for school WiFi, work WiFi, and Uni WiFi. Yoga VPN provides a safe internet connection to unblock websites, protect personal data from hackers and keep your location private. Yoga VPN has proxy servers in over 20 countries and provides unlimited bandwidth, unlimited time to use, 2 minutes setup, and a simple user interface. Bypass the firewalls as school free VPN proxy for school wifi and school computer. Unblock video not available in your country – No credit card information required, no payment, forever free.

You can browse the web privately and anonymously, unblock social media sites, or simply have a safer connection in public wifi hotspots. If you’re looking for the easiest way to protect your data or bypass geo-restrictions, Yoga Proxy is the best choice for you. Enjoy multiple proxy servers to bypass blocked websites and apps as if you were in another country. With Yoga VPN, the servers are stable in operation, and you can access the internet without any barriers or hurdles.

Keep your personal information safe with Yoga VPN’s Internet encryption when you’re on an unsecured network. Yoga VPN is a high-speed, super-easy-to-use VPN proxy service that protects online privacy and lets you access any site from anywhere in the world. It is one of the best free apps for Windows PC and Android.

Features of Yoga VPN for PC

Free and unlimited and simple

Fast and Stable

Anonymous and Secure & Privacy protection

Unblock websites or apps

No credit card is required, no in-app purchase, and permanent free

No registration is required, and no login or password is required

Easy to use, one-touch connection

Fast, will connect to the fastest and most recent VPN proxy server

Anonymous no log, no DNS leak, protect privacy

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download Yoga VPN app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for Yoga VPN.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download Yoga VPN APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded Yoga VPN.

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Yoga VPN is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.