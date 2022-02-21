Data exploration and analysis can be daunting tasks. With JMP, however, it’s easier than ever to slice, dice and graph your data with just a few simple clicks of the mouse. Transform your PC into a data analysis powerhouse. JMP for Windows provides quick and easy data analysis. Take on any statistical challenge with JMP. It offers advanced statistical procedures that are simple to run and interpret, with outstanding graphic displays of the results. JMP Analytics is a powerful tool for data exploration, predictive analytics, and reporting. It makes the process of data analysis faster, easier, and more accessible than ever before.

License: Trial

Author: SAS Institute

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: JMP Statistics for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

JMP Statistics Overview

JMP Statistics for PC Windows gives you a powerful combination of JMP’s interactive graphics and analysis tools with the flexibility of working from any Windows-based computer. You get most of the features of JMP, including thousands of statistical and graphical procedures, interactive graphics, comprehensive documentation, and analysis workflows that guide even novice users to insightful answers faster. JMP is the single source toolset to answer your questions with minimum time and effort while taking advantage of all available data.

With JMP Statistics for Windows, you’ll be able to leverage your hard work and well-designed experiments with a powerful, easy-to-use analysis tool that’s been a top choice of scientists, researchers, and engineers worldwide since 1989. Use JMP to explore data with interactive graphics and statistics that reveal the patterns that lay behind the numbers. JMP is the data analysis tool of choice for hundreds of thousands of scientists, engineers, and other data explorers worldwide.

If you have ever dreamed of evaluating data using a computer but were scared off by the statistics software tool available on your Mac or PC, JMP is the answer. This software is a boon to anyone who wants to explore and analyze data without being a statistician. It holds your hand as you build graphs and charts, and carry out an analysis. From here, it’s all up to you.

Features of JMP Statistics for PC

Data Import, Data Table, Cleanup, Data Visualization, General

Data Sharing

Design of Experiments (DOE)

Statistics, Predictive Modeling and Data Mining

Automation and Scripting

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of JMP Statistics.