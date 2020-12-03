IBM SPSS Statistics for PC Windows is a statistics application developed by IBM. With IBM SPSS, you organize the databases and the way you use the variables for the application of the tools. It provides an easy and simple report of results for decision making. One of the benefits the most is that users can filter and modify variables according to immediate needs. The interface of IBM SPSS Statistics is very nice and easy to use because each icon can be easily located. IBM SPSS also offer very simple and not very innovative graphics. IBM SPSS Statistics has some similarity with popular programs such as Microsoft Excel, internationally recognized.

License: Trial

Author: IBM

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: IBM SPSS Statistics for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

IBM SPSS Statistics, not only can build databases but cross them with statistical variables and graphs. The simplicity and ease of use make SPSS Statistics very convenient to conduct research, including for students. The application also offering quite complete analyzes, necessary to grow a company. In general it is a quite versatile software that fits your daily needs at work. But, you have to have knowledge in the area of computer science to freely manage this software.

With IBM SPSS you can also analyze data set in a single variable. This is ideal at the time of filing since you can establish more specific characteristics, necessary for the review of each of the cases of your clients. IBM SPSS is a software that is not very easy to use at the beginning, but you can learn for this. I recommend getting familiar first with the technical language of the software to make the most of it

IBM SPSS Statistics is a software dedicated only to those companies whose premise is the management of databases. Overall, IBM SPSS Statistics is easy to use program that allows the application of descriptive and inferential statistics. You can also download PSPP Statistics for free.

Features of IBM SPSS Statistics

A comprehensive set of statistical tools

Integration with open source

Easy statistical analysis

Can manage your statistical data

Multilingual

MS Office Integration

Enhanced Model viewer

Excellent sharing option

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

