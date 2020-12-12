IrfanView for PC is a free multimedia image viewer and simple image editor by Irfan Skiljan. This application like Windows Photo Viewer (a default Microsoft Windows application), ACDSee and Microsoft Office Picture Manager. It’s lightweight application photo viewer that work blazing fast and shows you your desired images quickly. It managed photos and videos efficiently, it gives an extra edge over categorizing and searching for specific pictures. If you think that your default Windows Photo Viewer is sluggish, than you can give a try this one. It’s also work on all modern versions of Microsoft Windows from Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 8.1 and 10.

IrfanView also has additional features such as basic image processing features rotating, cropping, resizing, converting, inserting text to images but can not be used to create images or photos like Adobe Photoshop and Gimp. It’s one of the best photo manager and storage program that enables you to retrieve your data anywhere and anytime. InfanView that support the appearance of files in bmp, gif, jpg, jpeg, png, pngout, tiff, media files, it also can open not images files like flash, ogg vorbis, mpeg, mp3, midi, text files and etc (total 115 graphic file formats plus 17 video and audio file formats).

This application is specially designed for Microsoft Windows and Windows Tablets to view the Photos or Images. It’s lightweight program only 4 Mb although several megabytes of plugins are available to support many other file formats and features. This application supports high devinition images files. You can also view the photos as slide show, rotations, zoom, view from other file browser intents etc.

IrfanView is a very comprehensive photo or image viewer and pretty much everything you could ever want to do on your PC. This application lets you scroll your images rapidly you can zoom in or out your images and any photo. Overall, IrfanView is the best, free and powerful photo or image viewer that lets you quickly open any photos.

Features of IrfanView for PC

The program is small and compact

Support many other file formats and features

IrfanView is also capable of creating screen savers and slideshows

Can play audio media such as mp3

Pictures can be filtered by keeping vignette

Can add any Text and Cool Stickers on your pictures of any font sizes

Can also draw animation on this Photo editing tool

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

