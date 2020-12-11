Photopea for PC is an online advanced image editor for Windows, like Adobe Photoshop. The application has user interace like Photoshop and has many features and effects, stickers and templates that allow us to quickly create, edit or create attractive and professional images. With Photopea, you can easily select stickers, effects, or texts to add. It is a very simple, easy of use for professional, and also complete software. The only thing that to make good use of its tools you must spend time learning the functions so that you give it the correct use and the results are as desired. Photopea photo editor is the best option, it has the best effects and tools for editing, you do not need to download anything additional.

Photopea is a tool that use to make simple edits on images for the social networks, media marketing, personal brand, education, instant editing photos and more, without having to involve our graphic designer. It’s free online photo editor supporting PSD, XCF, Sketch, XD and CDR formats like Adobe Photoshop, GIMP, Sketch App, Adobe and more. The application also has multiple workspaces with custom toolbars are a great feature as well. It’s so user friendly once you get past the initial learning curve, Photopea its just an all around great program that you can use daily.

Photopea has so many things, with the newest addition of the AI-enhanced neural filters. With Photopea, you can now change expressions in photos without relying on the liquify tool. When your work consists of creating page designs and updating brochures, posters to promote services, you can find everything in this software. The benefits that realized, just learning all the tools built into this your project of a program is amazingly beneficial. To get skill, immerse yourself in all the built in tutorials, and scour YouTube to learn.

First of all, it can be used for free, it is also available on different platforms, such as Windows and Mac OS. It is a software that use to edit photos for multiple platforms, such as intagram, Twitter, Facebook, your own and those of clients, to create designs and art. Anyone can use it both personally and professionally. I recommend it because it is very intuitive and can be used even for free.

Features of Photopea for PC

Photopea offers a wide variety of image editing tools

Spot healing

A clone stamp healing brush

A patch tool

The software supports layers, layer masks, channels, selections, paths, smart objects, layer styles, text layers, filters and vector shapes and more

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

