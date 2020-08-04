PSPP Statistics latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. PSPP Statistics is a statistics and analysis application developed by GNU Project. PSPP Statistics is a open source and free alternative for IBM SPSS Statistics. This software allows you to improve the functions that a company performs in its field of specialization. With PSPP Statistics users can elaborate and organize large data bases of the documentation, being able to establish organizational filters according to the needs. Another interesting feature is that you can develop from your database quite complete graphics, incorporating variables adjusted to the needs of your work.

License: Free

Author: GNU Project

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: PSPP Statistics

File Size:

PSPP is capable in providing the user with the simplest requirements related to data such a very basic histogram. The applicaiton also that it can provide output on more complex statistical analysis. PSPP Statistics has countless statistical tools necessary to perform your analysis as a worker. It will use a lot the crossing of variables, construction of hypothesis, percentiles, sampling, graphs, tables and reports necessary. This software must be present in all companies that need to analyze databases.

With these tools users can make probabilities, predictions of events and planning of activities that benefit the communities. You can use this application statistics daily for the construction and analysis of databases. It also work of the different communities to which user provide services in the sociological area. It was a little complicated to learn each of its tools and how to use them properly to get the results I expected, however you can learn.

PSPP Statistics is useful in data analysis especially factor analysis. It is a suitable software for business analyst and researchers as it is a flexible software. PSPP Statistics is the best statistical analysis tool I have worked with where you can get all your requirements done at one go.

Features of PSPP Statistics

Support for over 1 billion cases

Support for over 1 billion variables

Syntax and data files which are compatible with those of SPSS

A choice of terminal or graphical user interface

A choice of text, postscript, pdf, opendocument or html output formats

Inter-operability with Gnumeric, LibreOffice, OpenOffice.Org and other free software

Easy data import from spreadsheets, text files and database sources

The capability to open, analyse and edit two or more datasets concurrently

A user interface supporting all common character sets and which has been translated to multiple languages

Fast statistical procedures, even on very large data sets

No license fees

No expiration period

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

