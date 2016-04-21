ZoneAlarm Antivirus + Firewall for PC is Antivirus and Firewall application for Microsoft Windows by Check Point Software Technologies. The application with its easy to understand glance user interface and feature-rich services. The user interface is interactive and the configuration is very simple. Zone Alarm provides reliable services that complement their antivirus product seamlessly. This software does add a layer of protection that is otherwise missing from native Windows. You can keep your computer safe from malware, bots, viruses, keyloggers, script injectors, and worms.

License: Free

Author: Check Point Software Technologies

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: ZoneAlarm Antivirus for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

ZoneAlarm Antivirus Overview

ZoneAlarm Antivirus doesn’t have phishing protection, is only available for Windows, and does not have a password manager. This software has real-time protection, online support, and easy learning. ZoneAlarm Antivirus has checkpoint features that provide complete protection against insecure networks as well as maintains business confidentiality. It’s a secure Antivirus application in respect of home and business confidentiality.

ZoneAlarm Antivirus helps keeps you and your associate’s computers safe from a large variety of injected and web-based malware, in addition to viruses, worms, etc. With ZoneAlarm Antivirus so easy to get viruses and this works really well to prevent that from happening. You can use it as a firewall so this keeps the viruses out, warns us when something is a potential threat. It keeps your personal PC Desktop information safe, which is essential.

For the basic home user, this is a well-rounded firewall and Antivirus solution. It does give you flexibility in settings to modify the sensitivity for alerts. ZoneAlarm Antivirus is a great all-around solution for small businesses and the price point is reasonable and it really does work. Overall, ZoneAlarm Antivirus is very important for users as stores vital information in our systems.

Features of ZoneAlarm Antivirus for PC

Antivirus and Anti-Spyware

Personal Firewall

Identity Protection Services

Additional Layers

Wireless Network Protection

Customizable Scan Modes

Real-Time Security Updates

Gamer Mode

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Grahics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

