Fascinated by Cookie Clicker? Unwilling to spend time clicking the big cookie while watching TV or checking Twitter? Try the UnCanny Chrome Extension to help you get those cookies without losing focus. Or, Do you want to play Cookie Clicker 24/7 but don’t want to spend hours hand-clicking? Cookie Auto Clicker will save you a lot of time by doing that for you. Since it has been around for several versions, adding features as new game contents appear. Uncanny is a helper extension for Cookie Clicker players to help them finish the game faster.

License: Free

Author: Naoto Yokoyama

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Uncanny Cookie Clicker for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Uncanny Cookie Clicker Overview

Uncanny Cookie Clicker is a friendly but simple extension helping your gameplay. Try this extension to help you auto-click the big cookie at a given interval. It even avoids simultaneous golden cookies and Wrinklers, so no more having to restart your whole game. Enhance your Cookie Clicker experience with Uncanny. Auto-click the big cookie, auto-pop Wrinklers, or auto-click a golden cookie when it appears. Get notified when a golden cookie appears, and much more.

The extension allows you to use a simple but effective auto-clicker for Cookie Clicker. You can set a click interval and enable/disable the clicker for golden cookies and wrinklers from the Options page (which can be accessed from the extension’s icon). The click rate is configurable inside the Chrome menu, too.

Overall, This is a simple tool extension for cookie clicker players to help you auto-click the big cookie, generate more cookies and golden cookies, and let you know when a golden cookie appears.

Features of Uncanny Cookie Clicker for PC

Auto-click the big cookie at a given interval

Auto-pop Wrinklers

Auto-click a golden cookie when it appears (avoiding red cookies if you want)

Notify you when a golden cookie appears

Auto-buy upgrades and buildings

Notify you when upgrades become available

Speed up the game

Auto-click and notify when a season popup appears

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Uncanny Cookie Clicker is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.