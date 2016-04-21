Sophos Home Antivirus is a free antivirus for PC Windows developed and published by Sophos Ltd. This application offers virus protection, malware protection, and web filtering technology. It’s a very nice unified interface, clean looking product, and has multiple features available in-suite. It’s a relatively lightweight application, so easy to run on some older hardware you have laying around. A ton of functions like a Sophos Home should have, everything from simple antivirus, malware protection, and web filter. The automatic and manual updates are much faster than another antivirus program.

License: Free

Author: Sophos Ltd

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Sophos Home Antivirus for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Sophos Home Antivirus Overview

Sophos’s key points are excellent security and threat management which is essential for any home user and also the company. The visibility that this software platform provides is top of the line. Data are displayed in real-time without any delays and that is great. Sophos Home Antivirus’s a very easy platform to use, easy to run updates on any operating system, and provides security for all applications in use. No problems with this software. It does its job, and there have been no outstanding complaints.

You can protect all the computers in your home with the free Sophos Home. Sophos basically runs itself, so any kind of update just happens in the background, and you don’t have to interrupt class time to make changes. The setup was smooth and easy, the GUI is simple and has all the features and tools you need. Setup is easier than any other antivirus, and managing Sophos Home Antivirus is simply a breeze.

Sophos Home Antivirus is a great and useful tool that allows you to deploy Sophos to machines as well as manage your devices helping keep devices up to date and malware-free. If you want a simple, powerful solution that can handle all your needs Sophos is the way to go. I would definitely recommend you check out this solution for your home and absolutely your business too.

Features of Sophos Home Antivirus for PC

Real-Time Antivirus

Parental Web Filtering

Web Protection

Remote Management

Up to Three Devices

Stop malware, viruses, ransomware, and malicious apps

Block unwanted web content, phishing attacks

Easily manage remote computers from virtually anywhere

Works on both Windows PC

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

