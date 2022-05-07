Ubisoft Connect (formerly Uplay Client) is a free service that helps players stay connected to the Ubisoft community on all their devices. Whether you’re at home, on the go, or in-game, Ubisoft Connect allows you to share your gaming experience with your friends so you can all play together. You can access it on your PC, through a mobile app, or on selected consoles directly from your games. All you need to log in is a Ubisoft Account. Join the community, get the latest news and updates, and have access to a wide range of services: chat, instant messaging, missions, and more.

Ubisoft Connect Overview

Play better, with Ubisoft Connect. Connect with other players and find friends wherever you go, on PC or console. Share your latest achievements and challenge them to beat your best scores. Track your activities and rewards online, wherever you are. This is a Ubisoft Connect App and will allow you to connect with other players and with the games that you play. To get started all you need is a Ubisoft Account, so if you don’t have one created, just download this app and log in using your Ubisoft account credentials. The developers constantly improving the platform to provide an amazing experience for all players.

With Ubisoft Connect, you can connect to friends, find new players, and improve your experience in all Ubisoft games, wherever you are. It’s free to use and available in a variety of ways: on PC, through a mobile app, and directly from your console. Ubisoft Connect puts you at the center of your gaming experience. From Assassin’s Creed to Watch Dogs, Transfer to whatever Ubisoft game you play, you’ll find it here.

Overall, Ubisoft Connect is a free games service available on all devices. It aims at giving the best environment for all players to enjoy their games and connect with each other whatever the device. Ubisoft Connect is a free service available on all devices.

Features of Ubisoft Connect for PC

Connect with players across all platforms, for all games

Keep your progression on all devices

Win more

Access your stats at any time and compare them with your friends

Get Smart Intel to improve your next session

Your gateway to our worlds

Enjoy regular free week-ends and giveaways

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

