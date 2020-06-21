Git Bash GUI Clients latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 adn 64 bit. Git is a free and open source distributed version control system developed by Junio Hamano and others. GIT is free for private use and other version control softwares. But, GIT needs active internet connection to fetch data from their master branch. Every software developer should use git, this is the best way to track changes to a code. The Git tools offers a platform to track changes across your project so that you can switch to any given point in time to access. Git also offers a powerful Linux based terminal which you can use to run UNIX style.

Git is so elementary for each programmer or team of programmers, it contains several well established documentation. Learning how to use it can be frustrating and especially when several programmers who are participating in the project do not know how to use it correctly, but the community is good for learning this application. But, you really need to know the commands and learn how git works thoroughly. Git is good for software developer who has to code and save in different branches for different environment ,git has made life easier.

The application makes version controlling easy and simple and we can do it within three steps . This can be done through GUI based application or you can also impletent in on UNIX server. The best part of this application is you don’t need to write any command and this can be done by simply GIT bash application. It’s free for private use and they only change form organization for their services.

There is no better alternative on the market than Git. Overall, Git is useful software or application for monitoring progress and when used with Github allows you to monitor and review everyone’s progress across the entire team. But, for using you can take take to memorize many of the commands.

Features of Git

Free and Open Source

Branching and Merging

Small and Fast

Data Assurance

Staging Area

The Git Project is a member project of Software Freedom Conservancy

One of the nicest features of any Distributed SCM

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

