Scribus offers a long list of features missing in free software, including professional color management, spot colors and color separations, postscript and PDF export, transparency, filters, and scripting. It comes with many powerful features similar to those you know from programs such as Adobe InDesign, with which you can create high-quality print documents. It combines professional-level features with an easy-to-use interface, to deliver an affordable DTP solution for all types of computer users. You can design and layout pages using professional page-layout software, which runs on Linux, Mac OS X, Unix, and Windows.

License: Free

Author: The Scribus Team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Scribus for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Scribus is an open-source program that lets you create professional page layouts easily. It’s an ideal page layout application for anyone who wants a powerful program but doesn’t want to pay for it. Scribus supports professional publishing features like CMYK colors, ICC color management, and versatile PDF creation. Whether you’re a graphic designer, web designer, desktop publisher, or photo retoucher, you’ll find all the tools you need. It is also compatible with professional page layout programs from Adobe and Quark.

Whether you’re designing book layouts, crafting the perfect flyer, or making posters for your next big event, Scribus is the perfect tool. Designed to be powerful yet easy to use, it’s for everyone–from design professionals to students. Scribus is free to download and use for any purpose. This is a powerful program that gives you unlimited creative control.

It’s an ideal page layout application for anyone who wants a powerful program but doesn’t want to pay for it. Scribus supports professional publishing features like CMYK color, transparency, and PDF export. You can use it to create brochures, reports, newsletters, magazines, books, and other documents. Scribus is the perfect program for anyone.

Features of Scribus for PC

Scribus supports most major bitmap formats, including TIFF, JPEG, and PSD

Vector drawings can be imported or directly opened for editing

The long list of supported formats

Encapsulated PostScript, SVG, Adobe Illustrator, and Xfig

It has a built-in scripting engine using Python

It is available in 60 languages

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

