Among Us latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Among Us is an online multiplayer social deduction game, developed and published by InnerSloth for cross platform OS. The game is very easy to jump into as all you need to know is that there is imposters who are trying to kill everyone. This game is a hidden role deduction game where up to 10 players. You can either be randomly be a crewmate (7 players) or an imposter (3 players). As imposter, you play the role of a murderer who can close all the doors around the victim and then bully him. The crewmates are given a list of tasks, which can either be quick or long, that they should do.

Author: InnerSloth

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

File Name: Among Us

Among Us is a very entertaining game and with it being able to run on mobile devices. You can play with randoms online but the game was meant to be played with friends. Among Us represents a multiplayer social deduction game, that has been published by the company InnerSloth. By the reconstruction of the work environment, overloading the plasma reactor, cutting off the oxygen supply, weeding out the less efficient subjects and more object.

As imposter, you can kill them and widdle down the cremate’s numbers. You can also sabotage the crewmates by locking doors and causing crisis. You can also vote who you think the imposter is and if the majority agrees, they’ll get ejected. If you happen to be killed, or wrongly voted off, you can still do your tasks. If you find a dead body, you’ll get the option to report it and be sent to the discussion table.

If you like the “TTT” Mod in Garry’s Mod, you will like this game aswell. In my opinion, this game is the best choice if you have at least three friends who like TTT as much as you do. The game recommended for anyone in the making, and those among us who want to test their friendships.

Features of Among Us

Win by completing tasks to prepare the ship or ejecting all Impostors

React quickly to undo the Impostor’s sabotages

Check the Admin map and Security cameras to keep tabs on other Crewmates

Report any dead bodies immediately to start discussion of who the suspected Impostor is

Call emergency meetings to discuss suspicious behavior

Vote to eject suspected Impostors

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Cor Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for Among Us.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download Among Us APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded Among Us.

