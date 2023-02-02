Unleash your inner movie-maker and edit like a pro with Funimate Video Editor PC! The powerful video editor is packed with awesome features to take your videos to the next level. Trim, crop and add filters, speeds, text overlays, and more – all seamlessly integrated for a quick, easy way to get creative! Create unique videos in no time with Funimate Video Editor PC – because you know a great story needs the perfect edit. Funimate is the perfect tool to make your videos look stunning and share them with the world in just a few clicks. The powerful editing tools and thousands of elements from a library give you the freedom to create stunning, personalized videos.

License: Free

Author: AVCR Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Funimate Video Editor for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Funimate Video Editor Overview

Funimate is the easiest video editor you can find! With the help of our unique and advanced features, you’ll be able to create amazing videos with ease. With Funimate, you can edit slow motion and fast motion with professional ease thanks to features such as frame-by-frame, Reverse, and More. Edit your video to the beat of the music thanks to the song maker feature. With video effects and filters that you can only find in Hollywood Studios, Funimate is a must-have app for any Video Editor or YouTuber. From lip-syncing clips to adding emojis and text, Funimate lets you express yourself in ways you never thought possible.

The application is extremely easy-to-use and would be enjoyable for all ages. You will be able to use professional editing tools to quickly make fancy videos. You can share the videos you create on Funimate on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Snapchat, and Musically and amaze your friends and gain followers.

Overall, Funimate Video Editor is the best video editing app. Easily create professional editing projects. Join millions of creative people who turn everyday moments into masterpieces with music, memes, stickers, and filters.

Features of Funimate Video Editor for PC

Awesome transitions

Video editing is even more fun with overlays

Tons of different effects to adding a professional

You can create your own effects

You can change the background

Tons of intro and outro animations

Add your favorite music to the video

Add lyrics of the music to your video

Besides all the awesome features

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 3 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download Funimate Video Editor app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for Funimate Video Editor.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download Funimate Video Editor APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded Funimate Video Editor.

