FileZilla Portable latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. FileZilla Portable edition is easy to use software for non technical users. It’s free and open source application developed by Tim Kosse, however the more advanced tools are available in the paid version. Easy to install, easy to learn to use and easy to configure. It is very stable software and it has a good price. The application provides an elegant GUI that allows you to access all the data on mine Authenticated users, it lets you to modify, uninstall and push anything you need. The most useful thing is that we can program the transfer queue and the software loads them automatically.

Filezilla has an intuitive interface with which you can manage all the files on your servers, it allows you to edit, delete and move everything. FileZilla is easy to use file transfer protocol application, If you are new to filezilla you can easily understand how to use. It has the best feature like drag and drop, where is FileZilla allows easily upload and download files via drag and drop. This is an application that supports multiple protocols, it is quite easy to use and the connection is often stable.

You can use FileZilla to transfer files to your website account because there is no size limit for files. The application solves the problems when previously had to transfer files to website hosting, where the transfer was canceled if the files exceeded 500 MB. You can also take the backup of the files by downloading them. Also, you can just create the XML file of the site details and upload it.

Filezilla is used to update the files of different web pages. The best part of the FileZilla is you do not have to worry about the changes. I recommend that you give it a try as it has an open source version.

Features of FileZilla Portable

Easy to use

Supports FTP, FTP over SSL/TLS (FTPS) and SSH File Transfer Protocol (SFTP)

Cross-platform. Runs on Windows, Linux, *BSD, Mac OS X and more

IPv6 support

Available in many languages

Supports resume and transfer of large files >4GB

Tabbed user interface

Powerful Site Manager and transfer queue

Bookmarks

Drag and drop support

Configurable transfer speed limits

Filename filters

Directory comparison

Network configuration wizard

Remote file editing

Keep-alive

HTTP/1.1, SOCKS5 and FTP-Proxy support

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

