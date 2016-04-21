Folder Lock for PC is security software for protect files, folder and drive for Microsoft Windows developed by NewSoftwares.net. Folder Lock is a simple tool for everyone as privacy and security protection. The application will encrypt your important files, not only for encrypting in a simple way your personal files, but a simple way to make backups. This tool is simple to use and does not fail o crash because is a lightweight application. Users also were able to lock the files and folders on Flash drive which used every day for many purposes.

Folder Lock is a solution that can be used by the user in-home applications as well as on the company computer. This is the best and perfect solution that gives you the ability to encrypt the contents of your computer’s hard drive or portable media to protect files that you carry. One of the advantages that will undoubtedly appreciate most people is that Folder Lock can operate in one of the three modes, Keyless Mode, PIN Mode, and USB Key Mode.

Folder Lock allows users to safely store data on their Laptop, Notebook, and PC desktop which you transfer between the office and home. With this application, you can safely move files between the office and home without worrying about any unauthorized access in case of loss of hardware. Folder Lock is a must-have for all Microsoft Windows users who want to provide themselves with an additional layer of protection.

The software employs high tech encrypted lockers that store documents and files in a secure manner. For every owner of a Windows computer I recommend using the Folder Lock function, the more that it is available for trial version. Overall, this is the right software to turn to especially if you can secure your folder, files, and drive on your PC Windows.

Features of Folder Lock for PC

This is the most comprehensive data protection suite

Lock Files

Encrypt Files

Secure Backup

Protect USB/CD

Make Wallets

Shred Files and Clean History

Easily Lock and hide files

The software employs high tech encrypted lockers

This is the right software to turn to especially

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

