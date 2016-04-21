Foxit Reader Portable for PC is a lightweight application, fast, and full-features portal document format reader for Windows. The application can view, annotate, form-fill, and sign PDF files, it also integrates with popular ECM and cloud storage. This also requires little space on my system to make it simple to load Foxit Reader. The software also has EverNote functionality so that I can exchange feedback with your colleagues of the group. It has outstanding word document accessibility which saves a huge amount of time.

License: Free

Author: Foxit Corporation

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Foxit Reader Portable for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Foxit Reader Portable Overview

Foxit Reader is designed and developed to avoid disruptions on your desktop, and its operations are generated with a lightweight and simple-to-use graphic user interface. It can read and browse PDF documents flawlessly and has excellent resources for writing and completing PDF styles. Foxit Reader Portable edition has many features such as Reading and printing PDF, Collaborate & share, Encrypt and sign PDFs, Next generation PDF for the connected world, Customize & deploy, Commenting, Export-import comments, Night mode, Reading the document loud, Document sharing and many more.

Foxit is available both for Microsoft Windows and Linux operating systems. Foxit Reader allows you to get through awesome pace PDF files or documents. You can easily highlight text which can later be viewed in the Microsoft Edge browser. You can even integrate the Foxit Reader with Microsoft word. It is great for businesses with a significant number of PDF files to click around. The simplicity of operation of the application is striking, any approved paper is easily accessible with the software.

The functions that this application can offer as a PDF document reader are innumerable. If you looking for a PDF reader that is usable both in Linux and Microsoft Windows then Foxit Reader is the right choice for you. It has enormous features that you may like. As is permitted, anyone who has a PC desktop or laptop must have this special software.

Features of Foxit Reader Portable for PC

View PDF documents

Quickly open PDF documents from email, the web

User-friendly and superb GUI

Select single page or continuous scroll modes

Easily zoom in on text or images for a closer view

Search keywords or phrases easily

Smart and easy to use Bookmarks system

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

