Save time and effort, and transfer your iPhone photos, music, and files to a computer in one click. The software includes simple and practical features to transfer text messages, iPhone music and videos, contacts, videos, photos, apps, and more between iPhone, iPad, and PC. From local backup and recovery to iPhone music transfer and iPhone data transfer, the MobiMover suite provides multiple ways to handle your iOS devices. EaseUS MobiMover can be used to transfer data between iPhones and PCs effectively. You can also back up your iPhone to a computer, restore from the computer to your iPhone, and manage iPhone contacts and SMS messages on your PC as well.

License: Trial

Author: EaseUS

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: EaseUS MobiMover for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

EaseUS MobiMover Overview

EaseUS MobiMover technology moves your music, videos, and pictures from your iPhone to the computer in an easy and quick manner. The application supports various iPhone files in various scenarios, including video, music, and photo transferring. With this simple-to-use free iPhone transfer software, you can easily enjoy the multimedia on your computer. It not only allows you to move files between your computer and iPhone effortlessly but also provides a great iPhone manager to free manage your iPhone, iPod Touch, or iPad. With powerful functions, it will definitely be your HD best assistant.

Simply connect your iPhone to your PC via USB and launch EaseUS MobiMover. You will be able to transfer media content including music, photos, and videos, as well as backup files between the two devices. Get this handy transfer application now and stay in sync. The software helps you to free up space on your iPhone by directly transferring multimedia files from PC to iPhone with one click.

Overall, EaseUS MobiMover for PC Windows is an iOS transfer software that allows you to transfer photos and music from iPhone, or iPad to PC. It also supports transferring files from the computer to the device (Mac/Windows/Linux) and editing important information on your iOS devices on your PC. No matter what kinds of files you want to back up, EaseUS MobiMover for PC Windows is your best solution.

Features of EaseUS MobiMover for PC

The best alternative to iTunes

Video downloader and WhatsApp transfer tool

iPhone transfer software to transfer data from one iPhone to another

Transfer files between an iPhone/iPad and a PC/Mac

Download online videos and music to a computer or iPhone/iPad

Back up, restore, and transfer WhatsApp chats and attachments

Back up and restore iPhone

File converter to convert HEIC to JPG and video to MP3

Transfer and backup WhatsApp chat history

Supported exporting Messages to PDF format

Added backup package custom feature for WhatsApp

Optimized user experience

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

