Up until now, Facebook was only a social networking portal. Facebook Gameroom for Windows, on the other hand, is essentially a virtual living room where you can play games. With the Gameroom application, you can play games that are designed for your web browser, as well as those native to either macOS or Linux systems. You are also able to attend live game streams. It’s free of charge and runs like any free app – but you need to have a Facebook account first so you can download it. For beginning gamers looking for new experiences and for hard-core players who want to hide their newsfeed and play in peace, think about downloading this free application today.

License: Free

Author: Facebook Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Facebook Gameroom for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Facebook Gameroom Overview

Bringing the social network experience to your PC, Facebook Gameroom or Facebook Games Arcade is a free app that gives users access to games from a plethora of platforms. Supported by a wide array of developers, including Angry Birds and Cut The Rope creator ZeptoLab, the software is a must for casual gamers. Available for PC only, Gameroom is designed to be used with touchscreens to give users an even more immersive experience. Well-organized games can be easily accessed from the application’s main screen, which provides information regarding developers, platforms, and game descriptions.

The app is available for free download, as well as a variety of different games that are segregated by category. A clean interface is making it a delight for people who want to play casual games. It lets users play Android, iOS, or web games without the distraction of Facebook’s newsfeed. Unlike the mobile application, you can play any game in our catalog on this app.

Overall, FB Gameroom for PC is a free application that players can download to enjoy playing mobile, web, and native video games on their PCs. The software is friendly towards veteran arcade gamers, starting out with more than arcade genres and featuring content from numerous AAA developers. There are plenty of game-specific features including leaderboards and chat rooms, while the main interface presents game categories such as Action and Adventure.

Features of Facebook Gameroom for PC

The app is free to download

Lightweight application and game

Facebook integration

Interface is user-friendly

Games are segregated by genre

Users can watch live game streams

Designed with a focus on simplicity and ease of use

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Facebook Gameroom is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.