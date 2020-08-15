Calibre Portable latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Calibre is simple, easy of use and powerful ebook management developed by Kovid Goyal for Microsoft Windows. It’s also completely free and open source and great for anyone. Besides reading the ebook, it give users the ability to execute incredible tasks such as editing, reading, converting, annotating,and a whole lot of amazing tasks. It is lightweight application, easy to set up, meets all PDF requirements and support, it is fully good to work with also. Calibre will helps save time since it makes ebook reading and ebook accessing ease and simple.

License: Free

Author: Covid Goyal

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Calibre Portable

File Size:

Calibre Portable is perfect program for Windows, which allows users to read, annotate and share Adobe Acrobat PDF documents on Computer. Calibre supports many file formats such as: PDF, AZW3, Epub, MOBI, etc and reading devices. It offers fast and stable performance with horizontal or vertical movement modes and also can search for text, zoom in and zoom out. Another aspect that seems important is that users can organize the order of the pages, rotate them, delete them or even add them.

Clean design and when it works, it works good . Also offers free licences with participation options which is creative and well thought. The two most superb abilities really like and find congenial and interesting in Calibre are, firstly it’s ebook management software that is able to help me organise, edit, manage and also read ebook files on any terrace. User will really enjoy using Calibre because it is simple and very easy to use and operate.

If you are one of those people who have many eBooks and have bought them over the years, it is worrisome that your collection may be lost, corrupted or etc, you must have this application. Sometimes you would also like to read from a device that is not connected to the Internet, so you must try Calibre.

Features of Calibre Portable

Save time on managing your ebook collection

Use it everywhere and with anything

Comprehensive e-book viewer

Download news/magazines from the web

Share and backup your library easily

Edit the books in your collection

Satisfy every e-book need and get support

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

