If you’re looking for a simple and easy-to-use IPTV player, Lazy IPTV is a great choice. This app is designed for people who want to watch their favorite TV channels and programs without any fuss or complicated settings. With Lazy IPTV, you can easily access thousands of TV channels and programs from around the world. One of the best things about Lazy IPTV is its user-friendly interface. The app is easy to navigate and provides a straightforward way to add and manage your playlists. You can easily add new channels to your playlist by entering the URL or uploading a file. Once you’ve added your playlist, you can easily navigate through the channels and switch between them with just a few clicks.

License: Free

Author: LazyCat Software

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Lazy IPTV for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Lazy IPTV Overview

Lazy IPTV also supports multiple playlists, so you can organize your channels based on your preferences. You can create different playlists for different types of channels, such as news, sports, or movies. This makes it easy to find the channels you want to watch without having to scroll through a long list. Another great feature of Lazy IPTV is its Electronic Program Guide (EPG). The app provides an EPG for many of the channels, allowing you to see what’s playing and what’s coming up. This is particularly useful for planning your viewing schedule and making sure you don’t miss any of your favorite programs.

Lazy IPTV also has a built-in media player that supports various video formats, including AVI, MP4, and MKV. The app also supports subtitles, so you can watch foreign language programs with ease. The media player also allows you to pause, rewind, and fast-forward programs, giving you complete control over your viewing experience.

Overall, Lazy IPTV is a great app for anyone who wants a simple and easy-to-use IPTV player. Its user-friendly interface, support for multiple playlists, and built-in EPG make it a must-have app for anyone who loves watching TV channels and programs from around the world. So if you’re looking for an easy way to watch your favorite programs without any fuss, be sure to give Lazy IPTV a try!

Features of Lazy IPTV for PC

The Playlist Manager feature of Lazy IPTV allows you to manage your IPTV playlists easily

The app supports Electronic Program Guide (EPG)

Multiple Playlist Support

User-friendly Interface

M3u-playlist support (in open-view or v zip/Hz), feature to add Playlists from the device file system, from

Internet or clipboard;

Support auto-update playlist, and use a cached version if not available

Customizable main-screen in title-style view, playlists, and most watched channels can be placed there, and base functions of Favourites, with support, nested folders, a grouping of same channels in different playlists;

Not specified can be linked with a template for receiving information from tv-guide;

Export playlists and favorites in many file formats;

Backup/restore application settings (playlists, favorites, history

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 3 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download Lazy IPTV app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for Lazy IPTV.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download Lazy IPTV APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded Lazy IPTV.

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Lazy IPTV is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.