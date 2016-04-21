Cyberduck for PC Windows is a free and open source client for (FTP, SFTP, WebDAV, Amazon S3, Backblaze B2, Microsoft Azure and OneDrive, Google Drive, DRACOON, OpenStack Swift and Dropbox) developed by Iterate GmbH. It’s been a very helpful tool for users to utilize to stay organized and even stay connected to what each other. Users can use it mainly to connect to websites that developing and to upload files when transferring sites from one server to another. The best thing about Cyberduck is that it synchronizes your local disk files in your different accounts in the cloud.

License: Free

Author: Iterate GmbH

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Cyberduck for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Cyberduck Overview

Cyberduck has an easy to use interface and you can configure your accounts with a few clicks. It has the ability to organize the folders of each account without causing confusion. The application supports multiple languages including: English, Catalan, Czech, Chinese Traditional, Chinese Simplified, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Hebrew, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish and many more.

This application allows you to upload files and photos to the server. It breaks files and photos into categories and can have multiple subfolders. You can ease drag and drop your files to and from the browser to download and upload. You can also copy files directly between servers. Can also synchronize local with remote directories and get a preview files.

Cyberduck is a great FTP application that works well and connects quickly. With Cyberduck users can move files from one account to another without having to access each account to do the process. There is less internet traffic and less computer resources are used.

Features of Cyberduck for PC

Free and open source FTP software

Connecting to every server

Client side encryption with ​Cryptomator

File and directory names are encrypted

Secure and Trustworthy with Open Source

Edit any file with your preferred editor

Share files

Distribute your content in the cloud

First class bookmarking

Browse with ease

Transfer anything

Integration with system technologies

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

