How often do you face a situation when you have to shuffle through your device to find the needed file? Thanks to CopyTrans Filey you will always be able to find what you are looking for. Now it’s very easy to transfer files from PC to iPhone or iPad, and also back. The app supports a broad scope of formats including DVD, DVD ISO, BDMV, MP3, WMA, AVI, MPG, FLAC, and many others. You can transfer files directly from your PC to your iPhone or iPad using the Filey app, without having to open iTunes. You can also send files to your PC. In addition, you can manage your iPhone/iPad by deleting the most recently added videos or those with the largest size. You can even send documents to a PC or iPhone over WiFi.

License: Free

Author: CopyTrans

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: CopyTrans Filey for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

CopyTrans Filey Overview

CopyTrans Filey is perfect for those who have multimedia on their PCs but don’t have the necessary apps on their iOS devices to view them. All your media can now be imported without the need to use iTunes or iCloud! files, music, podcasts, and even your favorite TV shows and movies can now be imported with incredible ease into iPhone and iPad. It’s as simple as inserting a USB drive into your PC/Mac and extracting files. With Filey, you can also delete unnecessary files to free up space on your iPhone or iPad and swap them for new ones right away.

With CopyTrans Filey you can easily transfer files to iPhone and iPad. In addition to the simple file transfer, you get the ability to select your documents and books for viewing on your device. You can also enjoy music when offline – just add any MP3 or AAC audio file to your PC and transfer them to your iPhone or iPad at high speed. This application gives you full control of your device and data and enables you to manage files like never before.

If you are looking for an app that can transfer files from PC to iPhone without iTunes? The CopyTrans Filey app lets you add documents and videos to your device, or download music and videos from your iPhone or iPad to the computer. The app supports a wide format of audio, video, and document files, so you won’t have any problems adding your favorite movie or a new book.

Features of CopyTrans Filey for PC

Free for personal use

iPhone as a USB flash drive

Drag and drop transfer

Clean up your device

Transfer files from PC to iPhone and back without iTunes

Make space on iPhone by deleting the largest or oldest files

Transfer videos from PC to iPhone or iPad

Add documents to the device or PC over the WiFi

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

