Arduino latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Arduino IDE is a free and open source IDE developed by Arduino Software. The Arduino IDE supports the languages Java, C and C++. The IDE has very good tools where we can choose the serial port and the speed with which we want to work. Like other IDE programs, when programming the program tells you which lines of codes are wrong, this can help users a lot. The programming language is easy to learn and modify, the compilation is fast, the website provides a lot of information and tutorials. Additionally, there is a fairly active community of users who can help with any issues.

The interface of Arduino IDE is very friendly and easy to use. The tools are good because it has options like the serial monitor because with this tool I can see in real time what I am programming. It has multiple basic examples that help the programmer to better understand the programming language used. Arduino IDE is the best way to work on embedded hardware design even if u had never written any code before. You will have many tutorials and can start building great things in less than an hour.

It is a very friendly and easy to understand software. With the Arduino IDE users can make simple programs in a very short period of time. It is great to use Arduino IDE because it is an excellent software to do C programming. With this software users have created many programs for your studies and work. With this platform users have been able to create programs that only work virtually and physically.

It has multiple basic examples that help the programmer to better understand the programming language used. This software helps users to carry out projects of all kinds in an easy and fast way, it is perfect for companies. I recommend all Arduino users and personal users to use this platform to make quick projects for work.

Features of Arduino

It is a very simple and easy to use software

Very good for small electronic projects

IT is capable of doing complex algorithms as well and is really fast

It has a very user friendly interface

The support for the software is great

There are a lot of online videos

It sometime takes a lot of time to compile

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

