Tired of your old GameBoy? Don’t have a GameBoy? Now you’re able to play your favorite Game Boy games on your PC! Get the latest Gambatte emulator and play all of your favorite games. Gambatte brings fast and full emulation of the Game Boy Color to Windows, Linux, Mac OSX, and other operating systems which draw most of their power from the x86 architecture. This emulator is still under development and accuracy is currently being pushed to the limits. So please be aware that not all games are playable, nor existent sound effects will be heard.

License: Free

Author: Gambatte Team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Gambatte Emulator for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Gambatte Emulator Overview

Gambatte is a cross-platform, accuracy-focused emulator for the gaming handheld Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance. It allows you to play classic games on your PC in many cases as well as on your original hardware. The emulator has been accuracy-focused, with the goal being to play all titles at full speed while making very few compromises to the audio-visual output (display, sound, etc.). One of its most touted features is that it has a compatibility list that exceeds many emulators.

You can now play Super Nintendo games on your computer thanks to Gambatte, an accuracy-focused, open-source, and cross-platform Game Boy Color emulator written in C++. It is based on hundreds of corner-case hardware tests, as well as previous documentation and reverse engineering efforts.

Gambatte is a cross-platform, accuracy-focused emulator for running Game Boy Color games on PCs. Overall, Gambatte is a proven and trusted emulator. It has been in development for many years and has a strong cult following both in the open-source and gaming communities.

Features of Gambatte Emulator for PC

Restart

Saves

States

Rewind

Netplay

Core Options

RetroAchievements

RetroArch Cheats

Native Cheats

Controls

Remapping

Multi-Mouse

Location

Subsystem

Softpatching

Disk Control

Username

Language

Crop Overscan

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

