Find your lost friends, become legendary in your gaming sessions, and make a fortune by playing Tetris. It’s time to get the Auto Keyboard Presser PC! With this easy-to-use program, you can press any keyboard button you want at any time and as many times as you want. Play the Auto Keyboard Presser, mix things up and see what happens. Whether you want to build a repetitive task into your workflow or just want to see what happens when automatic key pressing comes into play this is the tool for you. This is a free-to-download auto keyboard button pressing program that enables you to control which specified keys you want to keep getting pressed repeatedly.

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

File Name: Auto Keyboard Presser for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

Auto Keyboard Presser Overview

The Autosofted Auto Keyboard Presser and Recorder is a fully hotkey-compatible tool. It can be used as your own auto key presser for the computer. No expensive hardware is required to make use of this auto typing program, which enables you to control the keys on your keyboard, you can record which specified keys you want to keep getting pressed repeatedly. You can also determine how many times you want the key to be pressed and how long of a waiting time you want between each key press.

Tired of those pesky keys sticking and not working? Pressing the same buttons repetitively all day? You’re a clicker or keyboard warrior who would like to spend less time on being a typist and more time doing other things, but don’t want to give up on the feeling of instant gratification that pressing buttons brings you? Auto Keyboard Presser is for you.

Features of Auto Keyboard Presser for PC

Record and playback all your key presses automatically

Store an unlimited amount of key presses

Fully hotkey compatible

Memorizes set hotkeys

Ability to use the “edit script” feature which allows more versatile functionality

Ability to save and load scripts

Ability to go as low as 10 milliseconds between each key press

Ability to capture keys that are held down

Able to setup timing between each key press

Able to setup how often to repeat the key press

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

