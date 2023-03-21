Make coding faster and easier than ever with Code Composer Studio (CC STUDIO) PC. This powerful IDE provides a comprehensive set of tools to develop embedded applications supporting TI’s microcontroller and embedded processor portfolio. Code Composer Studio offers an improved user experience, advanced features, and increased speed for faster development time. The ideal development environment for developing embedded applications using Texas Instruments’ Microcontroller and Embedded Processors products. Includes the Code Composer Studio integrated development environment (IDE) supporting C and C++, along with a suite of tools that include compilers, editors, debuggers, and more.

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

File Name: Code Composer Studio for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

Code Composer Studio Overview

CCSTUDIO is a powerful and complete Integrated Development Environment (IDE) that allows you to develop embedded applications supporting TI’s microcontroller and embedded processor portfolio. The programming interface provided is based on C and C++ programming languages. Code Composer Studio is the next evolutionary step after Code Composer Studio 3.0. It offers new features to help developers optimize their software while taking advantage of the fast and easy user interface that allows students, hobbyists, and professional engineers to benefit from the advanced tools available in Code Composer Studio.

Code Composer Studio enables developers to build, optimize and debug embedded applications. Write programs in C/C++, and run them on Microcontrollers and Embedded Processors, including those in the Explorer 16 family. The suite includes a debugger, profiler, and many other features. Use the IDE to add user interfaces to your program that can be used via a USB keyboard.

This is an integrated development environment (IDE) that supports TI’s MSP430 microcontrollers. It includes an optimizing C-compiler and other tools used to develop embedded applications. It contains an editor, project build environment, debugger, and Profiler. Experience coding efficiency like never before with Code Composer Studio PC.

Features of Code Composer Studio for PC

Optimizing C/C++ compiler

Source code editor

Resource Explorer

SysConfig

Scripting & automation

Project build environment

Debugger

Profiler

Single integrated development environment (IDE) for all TI processors

Integrates source code editor, debugger, optimizing C/C++ compiler, code profiler, and many other features

Seamless host-target communication using Real-Time Data Exchange

Based on the open Eclipse IDE software framework

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

