Dr.Web CureIt for PC is the best antivirus scanner for Microsoft Windows developed by Dr.Web antivirus software. This application can be rid of all sorts of viruses and malware that went undetected by the antivirus. Dr.Web CureIt quickly neutralizes all possible threats, from malware, viruses, spyware, trojan and etc. It is very powerful in the protection field, protect the devices on your job without problems, so its sophisticated platform helps to maintain free of the virus all your devices. Your protection is guaranteed, it is easy to use. His Appearance is good and it provides real-time protection against viruses.

License: Free

Author: Dr.Web antivirus software

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Dr.Web CureIt for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Dr.Web CureIt Overview

Dr.Web CureIt supports many languages such as Russian, Azerbaijani, English, Bulgarian, Hungarian, Greek, Spanish, Italian, Kazakh, Chinese (simplified.), Chinese (traditional), Latvian, Lithuanian, German, Polish, Portuguese, Serbian, Slovak, Uzbek, Ukrainian, French, and Estonian. The program covers all your security needs and it totally useful in any organization, home user, or institution. Dr.Web CureIt remains the best antivirus for any machine. It’s best if your instruction can afford it.

Dr.Web is easy to install and it has a friendly price for the premium edition. Anyone will like its system protection where Dr.Web CureIt scans all files and external disks so as to detect any viruses and malware. It scans all my files and downloads to make sure there is no virus that can affect the computer. It protects PC and systems from attacks since it has a secure and strong firewall. It scans deep even compressed files ensuring everything is clean. It allows users to schedule automatic scans at their most effective time.

Dr.Web CureIt is the best software that can give your files total optimum protection against viruses. It protects your machines from many kinds of malware and hackers that there are on the web. The most important point is that you can feel quite protected with this great program.

Features of Dr.Web CureIt for PC

Dr.Web CureIt is an exceptional level of virus detection and High-speed scanning

Easily distinguishing it from its competitors and garnering a victory

Offer a high level of virus detection and deletion

Antivirus product is the update always up to date

It has a user-friendly interface and a good graphical view

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

