Cisco Packet Tracer offline installer for PC is software used for learning to create network topologies, network simulation programs or just imitate the existing ones. This software was developed and published by Cisco Systems. The application designed for the Windows operating system to facilitate network simulation and network creation without requiring a physical network which is perfect for newcomers or students. It is free and you have a great community that can help you with your doubts. This software mainly focuses on students who are already registered to the Cisco System to get Cisco Certified Network. It is also useful for individuals or students who have a desire to become a person who works in the network.

License: Free

Author: Cisco System

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Cisco Packet Tracer Offline for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Cisco Packet Tracer has many features that are very useful for network simulations such as: New workspace themes, Workspace objects aligned, Ability to use network devices to a particular rack, Accessibility updates, Ability to name physical shelves and more. Cisco Packet Tracer will start with learning from scratch such as: Introduction to Packet Tracer, Introduction to IoT, IT Essentials, Network Essentials, CCNA Routing and Switching, Cyber security Essentials, CCNA Cyber Security Operations, CCNA Security and many more.

You can learn to understand Cisco Packet Tracer by watching tutorials on the Internet, blogs or websites and watching videos on video sharing sites like YouTube that can guide you from the beginning to going through the network learning process using more advanced Cisco. You can also start studying or learn the best tutorials from Cisco on NetAcad. But before that, you have to be registered on the website, you can log in to netacad.com and log in with your Cisco OneID.

After logging in, you can learn to start a learning tour to Packet Tracer and how to use it for network simulations. Overall it is very useful for network topology simulations for beginners and students who want to develop into a modern network such as in large companies that have already used this software.

Features of Cisco Packet Tracer Offline for PC

Free for everyone, institutions, and individuals

Practice complete Cisco Packet Tracer labs

Equally useful program for learning for institutions and personal

Users can run simulations on all devices

You can run and practice Cisco IOS Operating System without any devices

Aligned workspace objects

Ability to deploy network devices to a specific rack

Accessibility update

Ability to name a physical rack

It can also run on a mobile device

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

