Caprine Facebook Messenger for PC desktop latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Caprine Messenger is fork, open source software alternative Facebook Messenger for Windows, Mac and Linux operating system. Caprine is an easy way to chat in one place and reach out directly about different cases. It is offering similar or better features than personal Facebook Messenger on Android devices. With this application you can easily chat with your friend, family, and client and also follow colleagues and share thoughts on different subjects too. Basically, we are using Caprine as communication and collaboration tool.

This is one of the most used applications around, a communication tool from the comforts of your home, and others. Caprine Messenger is a nice application for desktop Windows to share information that can be seen by everyone. It’s a great way to share information about a project, private chat, or and specific document or anything without having to reference the page or include an identifier. When a message is sent directly to someone, there is no notification except for straight to email.

With Caprine Messenger you can updating the comments, sending an email, attaching the file to the chatter, tagging / mentioned the case requester for any updates and more like real Facebook Messenger application on Android devices. Please go with these awesome features. You can comment, chat with anyone like Facebook Messenger within the second.

Many more features are available under this even you can integrate with API to run seamlessly. Caprine Messanger is a faster and communicate seamlessly across your team, your family, your cliend and more about project updates.

Features of Caprine Messenger

Caprine is an unofficial and privacy focused Facebook Messenger

Caprine is feature complete

Work Chat support

Code blocks

Touch Bar support

Custom styles

Disable autoplay for videos

Cross-platform

Silent auto-updates

Custom text size

Emoji style setting

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

