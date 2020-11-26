Do you like playing games in full screen mode? or the game you are playing doesn’t support full screen mode? does a game you play have ‘widescreen black bars’ when you play it in an unsupported resolution? do you just want it to be full screen? have you tried similar software but have lots of bugs? try Borderless Gaming now. Borderless Gaming Portable for PC is is a really useful tool that allows you to be played games windowed borderless, it also allowing for easy multitasking among two screens. Not every game has a borderless window mode, and sometimes this does better than the games that do.

License: Free

Author: AndrewMD5, Codeusa

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Borderless Gaming Portable for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Borderless gaming will stretch the windowed game to the full screen resolution of your monitor spoofing borderless windowed. Borderless Gaming is an essential tool for anyone with less than stellar PC specs. It helped you run games that couldn’t get to work due to hardware or software incompatibilit,y mostly GPU and its driver issues. Borderless Gaming for PC works for the most new and old games, also aids while modding games into full screen ratio. It works beautifully, lets you run any game or software in a borderless window with no hassle.

With Borderless Gaming for Windows, launch borderless gaming and then launch a game and set it to a windowed mode resoultion, any one will do. It was useful for an old game that wouldn’t run in a window otherwise. It’s useful for only some games, so whether you will find it useful depends what you play. This application works pretty much perfect, all the time, never had issues.

Borderless Gaming ooes what it says perfectly and is cheap for the premum version of this application. This is a must have for streamers that play games that trap the mouse to the game, and have multiple monitors. I highly recommend if you are using a dual monitor set up as the ease of life is well worth the price.

Features of Borderless Gaming Portable for PC

Free and open source software

Ease of use

Play your favorite games in a borderless window

No more time consuming alt-tabs or the risk of crashing

A guide or change the music playing in the background

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

