Magic Borderless for PC is a perfect application alternative of Borderless Gaming to make sure any game you play will cover your entire screen or monitor to your desire. The application is good for the games that do not have a true borderless window. Magic Borderless is surprisingly useful utility to have on PC, both for avid gamers who play a wide variety of games that all come in their own resolutions. The sotware has a very fluid graphics user interface and menu system to it, which makes it very easy to navigate. It very easy to adjust and find the right settings for each particular application or game.

License: Trial

Author: Studio Christmas

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Magic Borderless for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Great software that does its job with a much better range of options than another application out of there. This software is pretty darn useful for gamers and personal user. Some games it can be wonky with but that’s to be expected. It has a moderate learning curve, but its great for alleviating a problem with a rather uncooperative monitor. This utility provides more options than its rival and its an enough reason to consider Magic Borderless the better option for any gamers.

There’s a ton of options which makes it very flexible. Some games work with the defaults but some need you to play about with the settings to get it to work as you want it to. It doesn’t take long to figure out what settings you need though. The program remains open if you are not in-game, so it will show up as if you were playing it in your steam status. If that’s something you don’t want to deal with, you can follow this guide by forum user.

For any one looking for borderless window setting, just buy this application right now. Overall, Magic Borderless is an alternantive of Borderless Gaming software, its very good application to manage how games use the screen. Its very helpful if you are using multiple monitors, or if you want to do alt+tab in a safe way.

Features of Magic Borderless for PC

Customizable Additional Magic

Cursor Lock

Ninja Mode: Instant Hide and Mute

Muti-monitor Assistance

Volume Manager

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD with 1 GHz or faster

Memory: 128 MB RAM

Graphics: Something a little better than Voodoo graphics cards

Storage: 10 MB available space

Sound Card: Literally none

Additional Notes: May even run on a potato

