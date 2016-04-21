Mortar Combat game for PC is a 3D first-person shooter game developed by Pavel Korolev. This game is written in Common Lisp using a cl-bodge game engine. Mortar Combat is a really great game that every PC Windows user should have. The game is enjoyable with friends the most full of fun you cant feel bored of the game I got the game after watching jelly. The game to play with friends or you could make friends in the game or from the community the game is worth the money. Mortar Combat is truly one of the best sandbox games out there and is a real gateway to letting your mind go free.

Mortar Combat has the different game modes you can obtain to spice up your experience, expanding it to not only being a sandbox but another game with a different meaning behind it. Mortar Combat is an incredible game, you have spent so much time messing around with anyone or your friends and having fun, and like to thank you for making that possible, the limits are truly endless in this game. If you’re looking for a game to keep you entertained, this is it.

It’s simply a masterpiece, not really because of the game itself, but the freedom you have to do quite practically everything you want. The idea of a sandbox game mix the first-person shooter genre with simple gameplay. Where you can use content from other games that use the same engine, and you can even get more content off of the workshop.

The game’s only limited to your imagination and harddrive space because of the tons of mods you’ll accumulate as the year’s pass, but it never gets old like Garry’s Mod game, not one bit. I strongly recommend this game, despite the fact that it has already been out for everyone with tons of positive feedback and gameplay too.

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphisc: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

