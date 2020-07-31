Avid Media Composer latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Avid Media Composer is a film and video editing software developed by Avid Technology. The application allow for both offline and online editing videos including SD videos, HD videos, Full HD videos, 2K videos and 4K videos perfectly. The program puts the focus on making solid editing decisions. While it has an insanely steep learning curve, but once you know it, it’s well worth the effort. Its project management capabilities are unparalleled, allowing for easy moving or reloading of projects.

Avid Media Composer was created specifically for editors, not as an add-on to an existing product line. Media Composer offer features such as: Animatte, 3D Warp, Paint, Live Matte Key, Tracker, Stabiliser, Timewarps with motion estimation (FluidMotion), SpectraMatte (high quality chroma keyer), Color Correction toolset and many more. The software does not slow down upon lengthy use or with very large projects. The best thing about Avid is the talent pool that’s experienced and comfortable.

Media Composer has one of the most straightforward editing workflows in the industry. If you are using Sony MXF based cameras and exporting to MXF it can be one of the simplest options. The application allows users to work quickly and efficiently, and you don’t have to worry about where your media is going. You also have the ability to organize your footage and manipulate your metadata to however suits you.

Being knowledgeable in Avid is crucial to working in the film editing industry. With Avid Media Composer, is so easy to collaborate with other people at the same time. For multi editor projects, the shared storage works very well for a team. The best benefit is its ability to have so many editors working in one project.

Features of Avid Media Composer

Create compelling content

Edit with Oscar and Emmy winning tools

Work with any type of media

Finish in the box or out

Gain unmatched efficiency

Connect with creators everywhere

Accelerate multicam editing

Get updates, support, and more

Gain new capabilities with options

Capture, monitor, and output video

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Quad Core Processor 2 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 4 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD euqivalent

