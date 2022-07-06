Load, view, and edit all your images quickly and easily. Nomacs is a free image viewer for Windows that supports all your average multimedia needs. You can use it to view all common formats like JPEG, PNG, GIF, BMP, etc. And you can also use it to edit your RAW photos with its powerful editing features. It comes with some additional features like HDR mode or an EXIF thumbnail browser which are not yet part of the GIMP project. Unlike most image viewers Nomacs is highly customizable and allows you to tweak all the things you don’t like. This way it suits your needs perfectly.

License: Free

Author: Nomacs

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Nomacs for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Nomacs is the perfect app to store on your computer to view large files such as RAW images. And with its features like zooming and panning, you can make sure your images are shown at their best. This is a cross-platform image viewer that supports all common image formats with a nice and clean user interface. It includes some unique features like lossless zooming, panoramas, HDR merge, or multi-page TIFF files. This program has been created for those who need to view a large number of images on their desktop computer, and those who want to be able to view images.

With Nomacs, you can open multiple images in tabs, compare them side by side or open the same image in multiple instances. You can also view them fullscreen or create thumbnails for them. If you’re looking for a free, open-source photo viewer for Windows that supports RAW, PSD, EXR, and WebP images, then look no further.

Overall, Nomacs is the first software of its kind to have been conceived and developed by a photographer, for photographers. Nomacs offers unique features that no open-source software has ever had before to help you in your daily work with your images. Highlights are:

Features of Nomacs for PC

Free and open source

Super lightweight

Easy to use

AVIF support

CR3, PCX support:

image editing: blurring added

plugins: adds a composite plugin

windows: new multi-user installer

adds default system theme

flatpak: adds plugins

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

