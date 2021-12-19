There are situations that you may need to recover data on your computer. For example, if you have accidentally deleted the important files, or your system crashes and the system error makes all the data become inaccessible. You can preview the recoverable files on this software, and then choose to recover the files according to your needs. With this free undelete software, you will not worry about file loss any longer. Reclaim your deleted data from deleted, removed, or formatted partitions. No matter which PC operating system you are using: Windows 10, 8, 7, Vista, or XP, data recovery is always in reach. This free file recovery software can recover files emptied from the Recycle Bin, lost due to formatting, partition destruction or virus attack, etc.

License: Free

Author: IObit

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: IObit Undelete for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

IObit Undelete Overview

As professional data recovery software, IObit Undelete is able to recover files deleted by SHIFT + DEL keys, Recycle bin, computer virus, reformatting, and other reasons. And it has a unique technology to recover files deleted from emptied recycle bins. Besides, it can undelete files from a hard drive, USB flash drive, memory stick, iPod, digital camera, and other storage devices. Use this software to quickly recover your lost or deleted data. It is an efficient tool to help you recover files after deletion or format from an internal hard disk drive or memory card.

The ability to recover deleted files can turn a nightmare into a sigh of relief. Time is precious, especially when your work is at stake. Use IObit Undelete to save time and prevent yourself from missing any deadlines. Recover Data from SD Card and Hard Drive, USB memory stick, Camera, iPod, gaming console, etc. 100% safe and easy to use.

Don’t want to lose your irreplaceable files again? The free data recovery software IObit Undelete can help you recover deleted and lost data from SD cards, hard drives, USB flash drives, memory cards, pen drives, and other media. Recover data on PC and storage media with IObit Undelete.

Features of IObit Undelete for PC

Free Undelete Software for Deleted and Lost Files

One-Click recovery

Target Scan to Detect Lost Data

Deeper Scan to Undelete More Files

Evaluate Files Status before Recovery

Safe to Restore Documents, Videos, Graphics, Music, etc

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. IObit Undelete is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.