Do you know how aria2 is the most popular command-line torrent downloader? Now, AriaNg Native is here to bring the same features to your desktop. You can download torrent files from the internet with ease and without any hassle. It also supports many features that modern web browsers cannot implement. With AriaNg Native, you get an advanced and super-fast torrent downloader for both Windows and macOS. AriaNg Native version is the best way to enjoy an aria2-installation with all its features. With AriaNg, you can download torrent files, search for the content you want, download videos from Youtube, and much more. It is easy to use and light on system resources.

License: Free

Author: mayswind

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: AriaNg Native for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

AriaNg Native Overview

AriaNg Native is a supercharged torrent downloader made especially for desktop computers. This is a desktop application for Windows and macOS. It offers you the same features as AriaNg, but with performance enhancements, support of native functions, and a more powerful scheduling system. It supports downloading torrent files, managing and playing media files, and more. With AriaNg Native, you can also use Aria2 to its fullest extent on your PC’s native browser in the convenience of your own home.

AriaNg Native is a desktop application built by Electron, containing the full features of AriaNg. In addition, AriaNg Native also has many features that AriaNg cannot implement. You can run AriaNg Native on Windows or macOS without any browser. AriaNg uses a responsive layout and supports any desktop or mobile device.

The main focus of this project is to make the web frontend for aria2 easier to use, with simple yet powerful UI, clean design, and intuitive use. This project is not only pure HTML and javascript but also an open-source one, so you are more than welcome to contribute if you want further development

Features of AriaNg Native for PC

More user-friendly interface

Taskbar tray, supporting minimizing to tray

Command-line arguments, support creating new tasks by opening the file

Local file system operating support

File and Url drag support

Dark theme

Url command line API support

Download finished notification

Multi-languages support

Multi aria2 RPC host support

Exporting and Importing settings support

Less bandwidth usage, only requesting incremental data

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. AriaNg Native is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.