RPCS3 is an attempt to allow any Sony PlayStation 3 game disc to run on a computer. This was done by reverse-engineering the console, and emulator code was written in C++. It supports Windows, Linux, and macOS. RPCS3 can boot games from every region, including games that were never released outside of Japan. As of 2018, 2000 titles have been reported to boot with varying levels of success and 27 titles are playable with varying degrees of gameplay difficulty. RPCS3 is a free and open-source PlayStation 3 emulator and debugger. It slowly translates Sony’s proprietary PS3 instruction set into instructions that a standard PC can execute.

License: Free

Author: RPCS3 Team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: RPCS3 Emulator for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

RPCS3 Emulator Overview

RPCS3 is a free and open-source in-development video game console emulator and debugger for the Sony PlayStation 3. The emulator currently runs on Windows, Linux, and FreeBSD operating systems, allowing PlayStation 3 games and software to be played and debugged on a personal computer. It is being developed in the C++ programming language targeting x86-64 CPUs and features OpenGL and Vulkan support. This is an open-source Sony PlayStation 3 emulator and debugger. The project aims to allow PS3 games to run on more devices other than the official PS3 console.

Since this is very difficult, the development process is very slow. This has been going on for about 8 years now. Even though there are still many things that don’t work, you are still able to play some games with it and even debug some of them. If you manage to do something cool with RPCS3 or get stuck somewhere, don’t keep it to yourself! Share your experience on forums rpcs3.net.

RPCS3 is an open-source Sony PlayStation 3 emulator and debugger. It began development in May 2011 by programmers ‘Hydra’ and ‘gerg’. It now runs a number of games successfully, but many more are either too slow or crash frequently. To help make this progress faster, the developers looking for people who are willing to provide funding for development time.

Features of RPCS3 Emulator for PC

Performance Improvements

Improved Resolution Scaling

Multi-threaded Shader Compilation

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD 4 cores and 8 threads

RAM: 4 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 10 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GTX 400 or AMD HD 7000

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. RPCS3 Emulator is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.