Stop wasting hours of time on tedious graphics tasks! Screen Dragons is a brand new image-capture and editing tool that will save you time and make your life easier. Screen Dragons is a revolutionary, revolutionary, revolutionary tool that lets you capture and edit images quickly and easily. It’s easy to use and great for making tutorials or presentations. It can be used as a replacement for Print Screen or can be used to highlight or watermark or logo your screen captures. It is also designed to allow the user to resize, move, and overlap the captured image on the captured screen.

License: Free

Author: Brian Shepherd

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Screen Dragons for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Screen Dragons Overview

Screen Dragons is a screen capture utility designed to be used with Windows. Screen Dragons are frameless, resizeable, movable images that can be viewed transparently and alpha-blended. It can replace the Print Screen function on your Windows device. Screen Dragon is used with screen capture to capture screenshots or grab an image of selected parts of the screen. You can also capture a series of images with Screen Dragon to create a gif. Spend less time and get more done with Screen Dragon. Capture and share your screen with a unique watermark, highlight, or logo.

Screen Dragons are the perfect way to show off your creativity, even when you’re away from your computer. This application lets you take screenshots the easy way. With Screen Dragons, you can capture your entire desktop screen or just a specific window, with no cropping or altering. Imagine being able to take a screenshot of an app or website, combine it with images from other projects, edit, and share in one place.

No more Print Screen headaches! Now you can take screenshots and create screen captures without any barriers to what you’re looking at. With Screen Dragons, all of your screenshots will be perfect and free of distractions. You can even put it anywhere on your desktop and make it transparent or resizeable.

Features of Screen Dragons for PC

Free and lightweight application

The Screen Dragon is a frame-less, resizeable, movable image

It’s used with screen capture to add a logo or watermark

Highlight or used to highlight a specific area of the screen

Replace your monitor with a window

Capture and share your screen with a unique watermark, highlight, or logo

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Screen Dragons is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.