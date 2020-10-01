PDFelement latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Wondershare PDFelement is a PDF creation tool or software developed and published by Wondershare for Windows. PDFelement makes creating, editing, converting, combining, protecting and signing PDF documents extremely simple and fast. PDFelement to be able to convert different old documents to digital format through its OCR tool. The PDFelement editor is simple and easy to use for anyone, even without computer skills. It is very easy to convert PDF documents to Excel, Word, PowerPoint, EPUB, Pages, HTML, RTF and text formats. This editor uses encryption 256-bit AES to protect your passwords, assign users, permissions and 100% guaranteed.

License: Trial

Author: Wondershare

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: PDFelement

File Size:

It has many features including: Open and read PDF file, Adjust view settings, Quickly search and replace text, Create and navigate between bookmarks, View metadata and document restrictions, Print any type of PDF file, View and navigate page thumbnails, Open and switch between multiple PDF files using tabs, Quick access to frequently opened PDF files, Drawing tools including pencil, lines, arrow, ovals, rectangles, cloud, polygon and more. PDFelement is the perfect alternative to Adobea Acrobat for Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 8, Windows 7 and Windows Vista.

PDFelement is simply handwrite notes on PDF tool, it not was harder than you think but you can try this one as it does it flawlessly. With PDFelement you can ease edit, move, cut, delete, copy, paste and insert new text and images. You can modify documents in thumbnail view or through ribbon (extract, insert, delete, replace, rotate, reorder, split). You can also change font attributes type, size, and style, alignment.

PDFelement user interface is modern, easy to use and navigate, this makes it a tool that can be used by anyone. Which is more flexible and faster to carry out these jobs, especially when it comes to accounting occasions. For now, this software is not available for any Linux distribution, it only works on Windows and Mac.

Features of PDFelement

Open and read PDF file

Adjust view settings, set default page layout and zoom

Quickly search and replace text

Create and navigate between bookmarks

View metadata and document restrictions

Print any type of PDF file

View and navigate page thumbnails

Open and switch between multiple PDF files using tabs

Quick access to frequently opened PDF files with Recent Files list automatically

Navigate through pages with the arrow keys on the keyboard

Highlight, underline, or strikethrough text for easy PDF review and annotating

Markup and comment tools (text boxes, notes, shapes, typewriter, text underline, stamps, cross-out, highlight)

Drawing tools including pencil, lines, arrow, ovals, rectangles, cloud, polygon

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of PDFelement.