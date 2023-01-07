Fast Internet, slow speed. This problem gets more and more relevant all the time. With Ant Download Manager you will download at the maximum possible speed. The program allows using multiple threads, resuming, and scheduling downloads. With more than 1 million downloads worldwide, Ant Download Manager has become the world’s most popular tool for accelerating and maximizing speed for a huge variety of HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, and MMS protocols, making retrieval as smooth as possible. With its smart features users can resume broken downloads, save bandwidth, schedule downloads, and more.

Ant Download Manager Overview

Ant Download Manager is a handy and reliable utility that uses advanced features like multithreaded multiple connections per file, and download files in the background. It is an ideal solution to increase the speed of file downloads due to multiple simultaneous connections, optimized downloads by user rating requirements, and embedded subtitle support. Create acceleration rules in the profiles or use the “Load rules” button to load previously saved acceleration rules. If the nature of the site does not allow you to use multiple threads, then AntDM will not be able to increase your speed of operations with it.

You can use Ant Download Manager to manage downloads and video streaming at the same time, speed up any video download or stream, download files faster than ever before, and even resume downloads where you left off because of sudden disconnections. Just open the program, click the Start button, and then add the files that you want to download. Once added go ahead and schedule the downloading times that are more convenient for you.

Overall, AntDM is an all-in-one download manager that features a clean and easy-to-use interface. Get the fastest download from the Internet with Ant Download Manager (AntDM). The tool allows you to open several downloads at a time. Ant Download Manager also provides you with an opportunity to resume interrupted downloads.

Features of Ant Download Manager for PC

Simple and user-friendly interface

Easy access to download the file

Downloads list, sorting options

Drag and Drop

Multilanguage.

Support of 4K monitors

Downloading files quickly on how much your Internet connection allows

Multithreaded downloading

Supports many popular Premium Link Generators

Full integration to most popular web browsers

Downloads from the Internet any files: programs, archives, documents, pictures, video, audio, subtitles, etc

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

