XnView for PC is a free image viewer, converter, and photo editor developed and published by XnSoft. This software is really simple to use and totally free for personal use. It supports JPEG, PNG, GIF, MAX, BPR, ACE, IMG, IMA, ARF, ATT, ICN, SST, RAW, CPC, AVW, CAD, SKF, SKP, BIG, CAM, CAN, TIFF files, and more than 500 images. XnView can write 50 image file formats and read some audio and video file formats. It has a nice interface, very lightweight, and very easy to use for everyone. The program does not some configuration setup to get it to play along nicely.

XnView Overview

XnView can display an image application like a digital photo frame showing a nice slideshow of all photos from the selected source. Photo organization is super simple, and you can tag photos for ease of finding them later on. XnView also allows you to process your images with an arsenal of editing tools includes: Resize image, Rotate an image, Crop image, Lossless Rotate, and Crop, Adjust Brightness, Contrast, Auto Levels, Auto Contrast, and more. In addition to exporting files formats XnView lets you create: SlideShows, Web Pages, Contact Sheets, Video Thumbnails Gallery and etc.

With XnView you can browse, organize, and view your images in numerous ways: Thumbnail View Full Screen, View FilmStrip View, SlideShow with FX Images, Compare and etc. You can click on a displayed photo to show it full screen and share or delete the photo. You can also open an image from another application and use that folder as a photo source.

It is a tool that runs all the picture and photo adjustments and maintains the picture quality of all the images that may be found in your document. This is definitely one of the better photo applications, it’s worth downloading. Overall, XnView is the best image or photo viewer and simple editor for anyone, which has many photos on the hard drive.

Features of XnView for PC

Image or Photo Viewer

Photo Editor

Create and edit Image or Photo

Metadata support and Editing (IPTC)

JPEG lossless Transforms

Duplicate File Finder

Batch Processing

Batch Rename

Print Module

XnView lets you read about 500 formats

XnView also provides a convenient Screen Capture module and Windows

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

