File transfers between your PC and mobile device just got a whole lot easier! ASUS Share Link provides a simple interface to connect your PC and Android mobile devices together, allowing you to then quickly transfer files between them through an optimized wireless connection. Use it to quickly and easily transfer files between the devices, such as music, photos, and videos, even if the devices are in different locations. ASUS Share Link supports ASUS ZEN mobile phones and tablets, Google Nexus, and Samsung Galaxy devices, including those with Ice Cream Sandwich 4.0 and above.

License: Free

Author: ASUS

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: ASUS Share Link for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

ASUS Share Link Overview

ASUS Share Link for PC Windows provides a simple and secure way for you to connect your PC to your Android smartphone or tablet. Share Link transfers photos, videos, music, and files to and from your PCs and ASUS phones. It works instantly over your wireless home network and/or internet, so you can share as much as you want for free. And with Wi-Fi Direct support, there’s no need for a wireless router or access point – just two mobile devices with Share Link installed, and they’ll instantly connect without any additional configuration required

This is an application that supports file transfers between PCs and mobile devices via Wi-Fi Direct. This software is originally developed for the ASUS ZEN series of Android devices but is now available for all Android devices compatible with Wi-Fi Direct. ASUS Share Link allows you to easily send and receive files between your PC and your android phone. Transfer music, videos, photos, and much more just by tapping a button! This app eliminates the need for you to physically connect your phone to your home PC or laptop to transfer files.

Overall, ASUS Share Link allows you to easily send and receive files between your PC and your android phone. Transfer music, videos, photos, and much more just by tapping a button! This app eliminates the need for you to physically connect your phone to your home PC or laptop to transfer files.

Features of ASUS Share Link for PC

Send and receive files such as photos, videos, music, application, and documents

It can link with all brands of Android devices

File transfer is done via Wi-Fi but does not require an Internet connection

Connect and do file transfers with nearby PCs

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

