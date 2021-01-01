XnView MP for PC is a free image viewer and editor the enhanced version of XnView Classic developed by XnSoft. The version is a powerful picture viewer, browser, and converter for Windows. The software is very intuitive and much easier to use than other competitors. The convert and repair tools are great and customizable to any situation. It also offers an excellent photo management system all contained in the same software package as the editor. As a free image viewer and editor application, XnView MP saves you time and money.

XnView MP has photo storage, management, light editing, and ease of managing large files. This software can read more than 500 formats including 3DS Max thumbnail, ADEX, AIM Grey Scale, AIPD image, Alpha Microsystems BMP, Amstrad Cpc Screen, Aurora, AutoCAD DWG, AutoCAD DXF, Autodesk QuickCAD thumbnail, Axialis Screensaver (images), Bert’s Coloring, Bob Raytracer, CMU Window Manager, Computer Eyes, Digital Vision, CoverDesigner Template (images), DIV Game Studio Multi Map, Enhanced Compressed Wavelet, Fast Piecewise-constant and more.

XnView MP offers the ability to isolate areas within an image for editing is huge. Combining separate images with the layering tool is seamless and so easy. The ease of use and reasonably light footprint to be able to sort and edit your photos easily. It has the majority of features users need in an intuitive package. When you need to find something you can do so without a lot of searching or resorting to Google or another program.

You can use XnView MP to do my watermarking, color, and level adjustments as well as cropping and straightening photos because the interface is much easier to use. The basic editing functions are miracle-workers for even non-professional. Anyone who can be using this software is well within the ability to bring photos back to life.

Free Image viewer and image editor

Unrivaled Compatibility

Batch Conversion

Optimized Performance

Multi-Platform

World-Wide compatible

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

