Express your creativity! With WinZip, you can compress files and folders to free up space, protect your important files by encrypting them, create self-extracting archives, share your photos, and send and receive large email attachments quickly. You can also unpack files from all common archive formats and protect your files from unwanted access. It’s the perfect choice for all of your everyday file management needs. The program comes with a built-in image viewer for all major formats: BMP (including animated), JPG, PNG, GIF, TIFF, and more. WinZip also offers support for SWF and EXE files, though without any editing features.

License: Trial

Author: WinZip International

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: WinZip Offline for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

WinZip Offline Overview

WinZip is an alternative to that default Windows utility. It is a trialware, full-featured file compression tool that allows you to compress and decompress Zip, 7-Zip, ISO, RAR as well as other archive files and folders. WinZip Offline Installer is a program designed by WinZip to enable users to have the option of installing WinZip on their computers. This download saves you time and speeds up the installation of the trial version that otherwise would have required an Internet connection. This download will not install the software on your computer, but it will install the files necessary for all your offline users.

Try WinZip, the fast and easy-to-use way to send and share files – anytime, anywhere. It’s perfect for anyone who has a cloud storage account or just wants to ensure that their files are easily accessible, wherever they are. It also includes optional advanced encryption and recovery features that enhance data security.

Overall, WinZip is software for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android that securely moves files around – on your computer, from computer to cloud, and from device to device. WinZip is a file compression utility that allows you to reduce the size of files so that they take up less space on your hard drive.

Features of WinZip Offline for PC

A simple interface and easy to use for everyone

Help you to compress files easily

You can set a password when compressing files for security

Easy unrar unzip and Zip and Z7ip unzip and simple unrar

Super small capacity but powerful features

Manage files efficiently

Extract most of the popular formats

Best-in-class file compression

Versatile file management on Windows computers and devices

Easy sharing by email, cloud, social media, and IM

PDF conversion, watermarking, and more

Banking-level encryption to protect your personal data

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

